Ravencoin Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $53,489.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $53,489.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,965.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.08 or 0.06949931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.72 or 0.01421714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.80 or 0.00384969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00140619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.47 or 0.00575893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00348629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.26 or 0.00302899 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.