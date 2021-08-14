Raydium Reaches Market Capitalization of $292.33 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $292.33 million and approximately $46.41 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $4.98 or 0.00010600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00135816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00155980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,107.21 or 1.00206854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.73 or 0.00869463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,664,606 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

