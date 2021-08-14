Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MRE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Martinrea International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.57.

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$12.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$8.98 and a 1 year high of C$16.27. The company has a market cap of C$971.69 million and a PE ratio of -55.25.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

