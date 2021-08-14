Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 129,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 40,402 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 28,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 330,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 83,362 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. 215,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $441.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.21 and a beta of 3.76. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

