Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 245.33 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,782. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

