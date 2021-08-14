Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.72. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

