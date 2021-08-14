Raze Network Market Capitalization Achieves $6.54 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. Raze Network has a market cap of $6.54 million and $1.92 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00135170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00154828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,713.09 or 0.99856087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.96 or 0.00869945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,712,500 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

