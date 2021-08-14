RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 68.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.05. 35,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,538. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.41.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. On average, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

