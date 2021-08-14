Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RXRX stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. 753,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,354. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20.

Several research firms have commented on RXRX. KeyCorp began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

