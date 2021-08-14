RED 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,743.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $619,167.57 and approximately $27,743.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RED has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.90 or 0.00391324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

