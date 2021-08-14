RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Market Capitalization Tops $112.41 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 104.8% higher against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0857 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $112.41 million and $4.70 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00300885 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00131679 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00152540 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001020 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

