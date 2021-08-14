Reef (REEF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $287.23 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $287.23 million and $70.65 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00093646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.93 or 0.00873323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00106390 BTC.

About Reef

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,966,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

