Refinable Market Capitalization Hits $12.75 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000661 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00137622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00156538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,835.68 or 0.99747396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.19 or 0.00873585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.