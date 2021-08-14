Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the July 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.7 days.
OTCMKTS RLLWF remained flat at $$4.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89. Reliance Worldwide has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $4.10.
About Reliance Worldwide
