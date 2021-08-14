Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the July 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.7 days.

OTCMKTS RLLWF remained flat at $$4.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89. Reliance Worldwide has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

