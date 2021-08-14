Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Update

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,762,200 shares, an increase of 366.6% from the July 15th total of 1,020,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,520,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RLFTF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23. Relief Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.76.

About Relief Therapeutics

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

