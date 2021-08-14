Ren Trading Up 11.4% Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a market cap of $517.42 million and approximately $48.37 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001107 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.92 or 0.00879258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00100656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043969 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

