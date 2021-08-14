Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Renasant has raised its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Renasant has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.67.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist cut their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

