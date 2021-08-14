Render Token Reaches Market Cap of $140.20 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $140.20 million and $3.26 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.82 or 0.00887094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00102558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00044304 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,146,957 coins and its circulating supply is 157,145,992 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.