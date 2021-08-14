renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Up 3.3% Today

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. renDOGE has a total market cap of $921,324.93 and $451,417.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, renDOGE has traded flat against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000635 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00048248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00135733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00153317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,164.55 or 1.00236153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.78 or 0.00866632 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.