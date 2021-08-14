Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.08.

REGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,494,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 122,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

REGI stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

