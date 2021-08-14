Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) versus NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Financial Analysis

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) and NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) are both professional, scientific, and technical services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rennova Health and NeoGenomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoGenomics 0 1 9 0 2.90

NeoGenomics has a consensus target price of $51.45, indicating a potential upside of 21.03%. Given NeoGenomics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeoGenomics is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of NeoGenomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of NeoGenomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rennova Health and NeoGenomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rennova Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeoGenomics $444.45 million 11.75 $4.17 million $0.07 607.29

NeoGenomics has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Profitability

This table compares Rennova Health and NeoGenomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rennova Health N/A N/A N/A NeoGenomics -2.42% 0.83% 0.54%

Summary

NeoGenomics beats Rennova Health on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups. The Pharma Services segment focuses on supporting pharmaceutical firms in drug development programs by supporting various clinical trials. The company was founded by Michael T. Dent on October 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

