Rentberry (BERRY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,269.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $331,918.96 and $1,269.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.43 or 0.00878162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00105139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043869 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

