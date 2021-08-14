REPO Market Cap Achieves $1.42 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, REPO has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $61,525.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00049009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00136073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00156536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,198.14 or 0.99815146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.94 or 0.00866953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.