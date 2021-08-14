RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RESAAS Services stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 7,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of -0.44. RESAAS Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51.

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.