Reserve Rights (RSR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $67.11 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $547.69 million and approximately $67.11 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.36 or 0.00880150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00106495 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00044031 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

