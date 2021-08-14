Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.57. Resideo Technologies reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

REZI opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 267.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 415,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,970,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,007 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,768,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,046,000 after acquiring an additional 432,498 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.