Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

REVXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Revenio Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. SEB Equities raised shares of Revenio Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Revenio Group Oyj stock remained flat at $$75.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.98. Revenio Group Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50.

Revenio Group Oyj is a globally operating health technology, which engages in the detection of glaucoma, osteoporosis, skin cancer, and asthma. It operates through the Revenio Health Tech segment, which designs, manufactures, and sales tonometers and bone density measurement devices. The company is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

