Reviewing Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Flux Power and TNR Technical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flux Power presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.74%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Risk & Volatility

Flux Power has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNR Technical has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flux Power and TNR Technical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $16.84 million 7.65 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -3.47 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TNR Technical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -63.78% -439.98% -81.66% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flux Power beats TNR Technical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. designs, assembles, and markets batteries and multi-cell battery packs to industrial, commercial, and retail markets in the United States. The company's batteries are used in various applications, such as utilities, personal watercraft, photography, power tools, watches, instrumentation, laptops, CNC, airsoft, surveying equipment, radio control, mobile radios, alarms, U.P.S., door locks, marine, medical, mobility, motorcycle, programmable logic controllers, and emergency lighting, as well as other various consumer products. It also distributes nickel-cadmium, nickel metal hydride, alkaline, lithium, and sealed lead acid batteries. The company sells its batteries and battery packs to original equipment manufacturers, municipalities, hotels/resorts, military, aerospace, government agencies, electrical wholesalers, battery distributors, exporters, and consumers. TNR Technical, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Sanford, Florida.

