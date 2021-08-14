Reviewing Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) & Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Inter Parfums’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -1,388.22% Inter Parfums 10.87% 11.69% 8.82%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Global Digital Solutions and Inter Parfums, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Inter Parfums 0 3 1 0 2.25

Inter Parfums has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.95%. Given Inter Parfums’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inter Parfums has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Inter Parfums’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A Inter Parfums $539.01 million 4.35 $38.22 million $1.21 61.25

Inter Parfums has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Global Digital Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc. engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances. The company was founded by Jean Madar and Philippe Benacin in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

