Reviewing Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone bio and C4 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone bio -157.14% -45.67% -34.56% C4 Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gritstone bio and C4 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone bio 1 0 2 0 2.33 C4 Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Gritstone bio currently has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 176.06%. C4 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.88%. Given Gritstone bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Gritstone bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Gritstone bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gritstone bio and C4 Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone bio $4.04 million 99.02 -$105.31 million ($2.79) -2.90 C4 Therapeutics $33.19 million 57.44 -$66.33 million ($5.83) -6.75

C4 Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone bio. C4 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats Gritstone bio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate for the treatment of common solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other mutation-positive tumors. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; and BRAF V600E to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, as well as RET to treat lung cancer, sporadic medullary thyroid cancers, and other solid malignancies. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Biogen, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

