Reviewing Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Axcelis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A Axcelis Technologies $474.56 million 3.05 $49.98 million $1.35 31.90

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Axcelis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axcelis Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.39%. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus price target of $49.40, suggesting a potential upside of 14.70%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than Axcelis Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.3% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Axcelis Technologies 11.87% 11.86% 9.11%

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats Jaws Spitfire Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

