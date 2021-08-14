Reviewing Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Momo and My Size’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momo $2.30 billion 0.87 $322.37 million $1.48 8.19 My Size $140,000.00 125.67 -$6.16 million ($1.11) -1.05

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than My Size. My Size is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Momo has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.8% of Momo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of My Size shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of Momo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of My Size shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Momo and My Size, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momo 1 5 2 0 2.13 My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00

Momo currently has a consensus price target of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 60.07%. My Size has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.94%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe My Size is more favorable than Momo.

Profitability

This table compares Momo and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momo 13.65% 14.10% 8.81% My Size -4,428.06% -149.77% -110.87%

Summary

Momo beats My Size on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc. offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry. The company was founded by Ronen Luzon on September 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

