Reviewing Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) & Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Outbrain and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain N/A N/A N/A Momentive Global -25.31% -29.87% -11.62%

This table compares Outbrain and Momentive Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $767.14 million 1.39 $4.36 million N/A N/A Momentive Global $375.61 million 8.11 -$91.58 million ($0.65) -31.75

Outbrain has higher revenue and earnings than Momentive Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Outbrain and Momentive Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 0 0 N/A Momentive Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

Momentive Global has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.81%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Outbrain.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

