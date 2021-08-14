REVV (REVV) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. REVV has a total market capitalization of $60.20 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, REVV has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One REVV coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.93 or 0.00873323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00106390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00043903 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

