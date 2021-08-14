RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.50. RF Industries shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 7,624 shares trading hands.

RFIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market cap of $83.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $11.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 53,818 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $397,176.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $38,184.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RF Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RF Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RF Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RF Industries by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

