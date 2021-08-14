Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) vs. Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) Critical Contrast

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ribbon Communications and Eviation Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.74%. Given Ribbon Communications’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Profitability

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Eviation Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications 12.35% 24.01% 10.45% Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Eviation Aircraft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications $843.79 million 1.25 $88.59 million $0.61 11.66 Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ribbon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats Eviation Aircraft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc. delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud. The IP Optical Networks segment provides secure, and reliable hardware and software products solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport designed to support and enable technologies like 5G, distributed cloud computing and corresponding applications by delivering ultra-low cost-per-bit transport and multi-service flexibility. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

