Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 405 ($5.29). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.23), with a volume of 58,530 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of Ricardo in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 397.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £248.87 million and a PE ratio of -15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Ricardo Company Profile (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

