Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 405 ($5.29). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.23), with a volume of 58,530 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of Ricardo in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Ricardo alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 397.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £248.87 million and a PE ratio of -15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.