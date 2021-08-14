Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.26

Shares of Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as low as $9.97. Ricoh shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 206 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RICOY shares. Nomura cut Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Analysts anticipate that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

