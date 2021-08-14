Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Tops $23.07 on Major Exchanges

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for $23.07 or 0.00049307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $96,862.29 and approximately $121.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00135586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00155571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,721.38 or 0.99866321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.76 or 0.00871574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

