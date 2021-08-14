Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RTMVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Rightmove stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.30. 10,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,718. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.49. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

