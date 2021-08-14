RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.25 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 53.3% against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and $2.25 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.20 or 0.00876456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00107101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00043822 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 279,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

