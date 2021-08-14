RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.09% of RingCentral worth $23,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 348.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in RingCentral by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,874,000 after acquiring an additional 97,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total value of $5,032,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,583 shares of company stock worth $13,867,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $252.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,011.04 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

