Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Market Capitalization Tops $27.69 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.13 or 0.00879489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00100766 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

RFUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.