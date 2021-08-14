Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Up 71.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 54.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $16.39 million and $1.13 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 71.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00027528 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00032928 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.