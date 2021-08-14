Rise Market Cap Reaches $1.11 Million (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Rise has traded up 81.9% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Rise has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $645.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00097230 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 183,114,463 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

