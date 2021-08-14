Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,989 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Rite Aid worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 300.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rite Aid Co. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.77 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

