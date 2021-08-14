Ritocoin Market Capitalization Hits $379,947.87 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $379,947.87 and $20.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ritocoin has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00048379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00135847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00152786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,914.38 or 0.99548134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.21 or 0.00868315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,625,673,427 coins and its circulating supply is 1,613,591,233 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

Ritocoin Coin Trading

