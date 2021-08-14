RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Holdings Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of RLI worth $14,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in RLI by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in RLI by 7.4% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in RLI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in RLI by 8.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $108.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.76. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 38.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

