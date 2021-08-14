RLX Technology (RLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 20th.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE RLX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,044,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,645,479. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11. RLX Technology has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

