Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) & WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Head to Head Review

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree Investments and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments 6.74% 18.36% 5.41% Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A

This table compares WisdomTree Investments and Robinhood Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments $253.70 million 3.71 -$35.65 million $0.25 25.16 Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 44.13 $7.45 million N/A N/A

Robinhood Markets has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WisdomTree Investments and Robinhood Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments 0 3 2 0 2.40 Robinhood Markets 0 1 1 0 2.50

WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus price target of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.59%. Robinhood Markets has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.12%. Given WisdomTree Investments’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe WisdomTree Investments is more favorable than Robinhood Markets.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of WisdomTree Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of WisdomTree Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments beats Robinhood Markets on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

